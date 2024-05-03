Music

Gospel Songs This Week (May 3): Wande, Lecrae, Maverick City Music & More

Published on May 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
gospel songs this week may 3 - Wande x Lecrae

Source: Darius Dees / Wande

New gospel songs this week (May 3) are an exciting bunch of soulful and energetic tracks.

Wande teamed up with her Reach Records family, Lecrae, for a combat record called “Send That.” Hear how they’re using God’s armor to fight against the enemy:

 

In preparation for their new album, The Mav Way: Reimagined, Maverick City Music released three songs in which the music videos for each premieres at 3 p.m. ET today. One of the songs features Annatoria for an afrobeats remake of “In The Room”, which originally featured Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

 

Adding to Mav’s combo of releases today, the powerhouse group known for their collective collaborations dropped “You Are Mighty” featuring Nick Day and Odell Bunton Jr.

 

Whereas three time’s a charm, Maverick City Music also released a reimagined version of “God Problems” that features Christian rapper Miles Minnick.

 

Since we’re talking about collectives, we’d be remiss to not mention Tauren Wells‘ collaboration with Lakewood Music. Their new worship song “Outnumbered” was recorded live at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston.

 

Limoblaze and KB add to the vibes with an upbeat track called “One Day.”

 

Gospel artist Sherwyn Gardener salutes moms across the globe for their prayers in his new song, “Mama” — right on time for Mother’s Day next week!

 

And Phil Thompson sums up this week’s list with a good message to remember: “You Won’t Ever Let Me Down.”

 

Want to hear more? Follow our Spotify playlist!

﻿﻿

Gospel Songs This Week (May 3): Wande, Lecrae, Maverick City Music & More  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Food & Drink

6 Healing Tea Recipes

10 items
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

5 items
Celebrity

5 Of Beyoncé And Blue Ivy’s Best Appearances Together

Close