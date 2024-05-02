The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Clark Sisters have been tapped to perform at the third annual Strength of A Woman Festival in New York City this upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. The event will take place over the course of three days highlighting musicians, comedians, female empowerment, keynote speakers, and more. Throughout the weekend of events, there will be special performances from Mary J. Blige, Muni Long, Jill Scott, 50 Cent, and Tiffany Haddish, amongst others. Celebrating the mother’s in attendance, as the event comes to a close on Sunday, there will be a Gospel brunch followed by a special concert headlined by the legendary Clark Sisters.

The Strength of A Woman Festival was birthed by Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige in 2022. For the past two years, the event has taken place in Atlanta, with this year being the first year in New York City, the birthplace of Hip-Hop.

“As it moves into its third year, the festival’s continued success is a testament to Mary’s impact and the power of amplifying Black women and their voices,” Kent Montgomery, Senior VP of Pepsi Co Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, said in a press release.

As an experience curated by a team of strong black women, it’s only right for the lineup to follow suit and gather some of the most memorable names in music including The Clark Sisters. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. at Brooklyn Paramount. Tickets are currently on sale and available for purchase.

