White Horrorcore Rapper Beats Future and Metro Boomin’ on Hip Hop Charts

The industry was surprised when independent white rapper, Skitz Kraven, a name not known to many hip hop fans, dropped his new album “Do You Hear Them Too” pushing popular artists Metro Boomin and Future down to number 3 on the iTunes Hip Hop Charts. “Do You Hear Them Too” came in number two.

The Wisconsin born rapper whose unique macabre aesthetic has attracted a loyal fan base describes himself as “A mix of Eminem, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane and Stephen King, with a little bit of Tim Burton.” Many of his songs have drawn upwards of 7 million streams. Skitz chopped it up with radio/TV personally Jazmyn Summers about his dark horror movie style brand, white privilege, and his mental health journey.

HOW DID YOU COME IN AT NUMBER TWO?

We’re so close to one. Two is fine for now. As an independent artist with no label, with no co-sign. I’ll take it. But yeah, my fans showed out for that one, so I’m super proud of it. We’re going for number one next time. But it’s pretty humbling.

HOW CHALLENGING IS IT BEING INDEPENDENT AND WHY DO YOU THINK YOUR MUSIC IS HITTING LIKE IT IS?

Just a few years ago if you were independent, people wouldn’t even want to give you attention. Media wouldn’t even want to talk to you. But when they start seeing the cult following, I’ve been steadily building since 2015, and when I hit tours, I’m doing numbers like major label artists, they start to notice. For me it’s not flashy outfits, flashy cars, it’s not the fun music videos, it’s really how does music help people get through certain things in their life, whether it’s physical injuries or mental health injuries . I’m an open book since day one., I talk about all the issues I deal with, and I think a lot of people on this earth deal with similar issues and think similar things.

YOUR BANGER “SESSION 9” IS TYPICAL OF THE DARKNESS YOU BRING TO YOUR BEATS. TELL US ABOUT IT

It goes back to my therapy days when I was growing up. I was in and out of institutions dealing with a lot of mental health issues for many may years, . And I still struggle with it. It’s just now I’m more focused on my music, so it distracts my mind from the mental chaos. In session 9 The psychiatrist says, how are you? Tell me what is new? I don’t want to be there in the first place. I was never feelin’ those sessions. So I immediately said, f*ck you. But in order to stay out of the inpatient treatment, , you got to kind of open up a little bit. I’m like, all right doc, you really want to talk? And I dive into all the twisted sadistic things that I think on a daily basis.

YOU SAY THAT HIP HOP IS YOUR THERAPY?

I was diagnosed with intermittent explosive disorder, depression, bipolar, and anxiety. It was very hard to control my emotions. It was tough dealing with but I found music and writing as the most healthy lifesaving therapy. I felt like the medication always made things worse, and that’s why I truly try to push people to, if they don’t have to go on medication, find healthy outlets naturally that will help like writing music or finding a hobby and you won’t need to depend on a psych medicine to help you.

HOW WAS IT GROWING UP IN WISCONSIN

Wisconsin is an amazing state, my home, but I always felt so isolated there. It’s a very quiet, slow, I grew up in a small town and it gets lonely sometimes there. I always didn’t relate to the people in the town. So, I always felt alone and isolated.

DO YOU THINK WHITE PRIVILEGE IS HELPING YOU. MANY THINK THAT WHITE RAPPERS LIKE JACK HARLOW GET AN ADVANTAGE?

I feel like it’s the opposite for me. It’s easier for Harlow than me because he’s talking about some sweet stuff to the ladies. I’m talking about chopping up bodies. I feel like I got to prove myself in hip hop specifically. But white privilege might help me be able to sell tickets a little easier to certain demographics because I’m a white rapper. I used to get laughed out the f**king cafeteria when I would join these freestyle sessions, but I don’t have a chip on my shoulder for that. I just am who I am. Whoever gravitates towards my music gravitates towards it.

