Draya Michele & Jalen Green Host A Cherry-Red Baby Shower To Welcome Their Baby Girl

For many, red is the color of love, which might be why Draya Michele chose the bold hue for her recent shower to welcome her baby girl. According to video and pictures released by The Shade Room, the gorgeous mommy-to-be and her beau, Jalen Green, held an adorable red-filled soiree on April 21 to honor their pending baby’s arrival.

“OK now, party because I can’t, so you guys do it for me,” the glowing mother joked in the shared content.

In the social media video, Draya stood beside Jalen in an outdoor setting. The two have the mic at the DJ booth, surrounded by greenery and red decorations, including a deep red tablecloth with red flowers, desserts, and food.

As Jalen thanked the crowd for attending, friends and family cheered on the new parents.

Draya, who is entering her final month of pregnancy, oozes “sexy mama” in a cherry red two-piece with rosette details, drapery, and a wine-colored duster. Her hair was swept up in a romantic updo style, framing her face. Draya’s dark tresses were slicked back on one side with a curled bang cascading down the other. Jalen matches Draya’s fly in a red and white striped collared tunic and wide-leg pant set.

Mommy-to-be Draya Michelle Empowers Women Through Her Personal Stories & Style

Draya’s baby girl will be her third child. She has two sons from previous relationships, Kniko Howard and Jru Scandrick.

Throughout her pregnancy, the “Basketball Wives” star has celebrated significant moments. The bombshell beauty has also shared vulnerable experiences with fans regarding body changes and feelings.

On April 8, she wrote, “I am in such a renewing space right now. Doing all the things I can to stay healthy and positive during my pregnancy and listening to my elders and their superstitions because the way evil is projected in this world right now against pregnant women, I can’t take any chances. love + light to everyone out there doing their best. #8months.”

The 39-year-old has also unapologetically been ‘bumping around town’ in looks we love. She joins a long list of expecting mothers redefining maternity fashion and finding beautiful ways to display their growing bumps.

We are swooning over how she continues to show her personality and aesthetic through personal style.

Draya’s maternity fits have included a mix of sportswear from brands like Fabletics, comfy jeans, crop t-shirts, and coordinates from brands like Fashionova. Draya also loves a good designer brand, rocking luxury labels like Loewe and Alexander Wang.

Below is one of our favorite maternity looks from the style slayer. Though we are nearing the end of her pregnancy, we will forever gag over Draya’s head-turning style.

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Host A Cherry-Red Baby Shower To Welcome Their Baby Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com