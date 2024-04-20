Justine Skye Goes Strawberry Blonde At Coachella And We Are Obsessed

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black women and blonde hair go together real bad – and we love it when our favorite “IT Girls” remind us of this ongoing love affair. The chic contrast of lighter hues with darker skin tones pops every time, making it a go-to choice for warmer months, vacations, or any time you simply want to stand out.

Singer Justine Skye reminds us why we love blonde with her take on the sensational shade at Coachella. With her melanin glowing in the sun, the star recently posed in a lighter hue for Instagram.

Keep reading for details.

Justine Skye is having ‘more fun’ in strawberry blonde and sheer lace.

Justine chose strawberry blonde for her Coachella moment. With its rich red and gold undertones and bronze-like finish, the “Collide” singer’s hair has us obsessed.

On April 20, Justine dropped a carousel of pictures in her sexy shade (and outfit). She complimented her hair with a sheer black and blue floral lace Victoria’s Secret bralette set. Over the set, Justine wears baggy denim jeans in a medium wash.

“On my way to the desert, weekend #2,” the 28-year-old captioned her post.

Within minutes of its posting, Justine’s fans hopped in her comment section loving her hair look. “The hair is absolutely TEAAA. ,” wrote one fan. “Love your new hair colour , suits you so good ,” commented another.

Justine Skye takes her blonde ambition on stage.

While we love Justine’s new hair, we’ve been obsessed with it for a minute. The “Collide” artist wore it to various Coachella events and premiered her lighter shade when taking the stage alongside Lil Yachty at the Mojave Tent during weekend one.

Justine exemplified the “Coachella cool-girl” aesthetic throughout her performance. She rocked a black leather motorcycle bomber jacket, black leather hot pants, and sleek grey stiletto pumps. Justine’s makeup carried this black-grey motif with ombre silver shadow and smokey black eyeliner.

While her fit made us gag, and she looked fabulous during her three-song set, her hair became the mane attraction. This time styled in a slicked-back ponytail, her blonde look stole the spotlight.

From the festival stage to the after-parties and everything in between, Justine’s blonde hair has us obsessed. And we’re taking notes for our next hair transformation.

RELATED

Justine Skye Rocks An Itty Bitty Bikini For Her 28th Birthday

Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown

Justine Skye Goes Strawberry Blonde At Coachella And We Are Obsessed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com