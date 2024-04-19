Public Figures

Christian Singer Mandisa Dead At 47

Published on April 19, 2024

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Former American Idol alum and Christian singer Mandisa has died. She was 47 years old. 

Christian radio station K-LOVE broke the news this morning, revealing that Mandisa passed away in her Nashville, Tenn. home yesterday, April 18. 

 

Known for her powerhouse voice, Mandisa began her singing career at an early age as a member of the Fisk Jubilee Singers while she attended Fisk University. After competing in season 5 of American Idol where she finished in the Top 10, Mandisa went on to release her first album, True Beauty, in 2007. As a Grammy winner and two-time K-LOVE Fan Award winner, some of her most notable music collaborations have included songs with Kirk Franklin, TobyMac and Matthew West. 

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” K-LOVE Chief Media Officer, David Pierce, said in a statement. “Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

At this time, Mandisa cause of death is unknown. 

Christian Singer Mandisa Dead At 47  was originally published on elev8.com

Close