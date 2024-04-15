Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Brittney Griner! The WNBA star has just announced that she and her wife Cherelle Griner are expecting their first child!

The couple shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, April 13. The sweet announcement post showed the 33-year-old athlete and her wife holding hands as they stood next to an ultrasound photo of their baby.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” Cherelle wrote as the post’s caption before adding that the baby would be due in July, “#BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024.”

Check out the post below.

The couple initially met while attending Baylor University but did not start dating until after they graduated in 2013. They then tied the knot in June 2019, nearly one year after Brittney popped the question to Cherelle.

Brittney and Cherelle have been successfully rebuilding their lives following Brittney’s unfortunate detainment in Russia back in February 2022 where she was arrested on drug charges and held in Russian custody before being sentenced to nine years in prison. After the sentencing, Cherelle sat down with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King and reacted to the news, explaining that she was “terrified” because sometimes those “situations don’t end well,” before adding, “Sometimes they never get their person back.”

However, for Brittney and Cherelle, the situation did work out in their favor and ended well for the family as the WNBA star was released and able to return home in December 2022.

We’re ecstatic for the expectant parents and wish them the best of luck on their journey to parenthood.

RELATED STORIES:

Glory Johnson ‘Truly Really Saddened’ By Brittney Griner’s Move To End Their Marriage

Brittney Griner Gets Emotional Over Short-Lived, Volatile Marriage

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com