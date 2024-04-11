Listen Live
Sports

Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
WNBA: JUN 27 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Las Vegas Aces WNBA team has moved an upcoming game against the Indiana Fever to a bigger arena in anticipation that the Indiana Fever choose superstar Caitlin Clark, who has helped draw more viewers than ever to women’s college basketball.

The Aces already have an avid fan base and sold out five games ahead of the season’s start.

The team announced the change of venue for its July 2nd game against the Fever on social media on Saturday:

The team usually plays at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, a 12,000-seat complex, but its July 2 game against the Fever will be held at T-Mobile Arena, which can hold 18,000 basketball fans.

The post Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Sports

Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why

Entertainment

Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning

News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Good News

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

Rip Michaels’ Suffering Heart Attacks & Heartache, Finds Laughter Amid Adversity

Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close