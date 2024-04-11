Entertainment

Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

Published on April 11, 2024

Darlene McCoy

Source: Praise 102.5 / Praise 102.5

Help The Nightly Spirit head to the Stellars!

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you enjoying kicking it with Darlene each and every weekday night, submit your vote!

April 10th – 17th     First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

April 22nd – 30th     Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

Vote The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

 

Darlene McCoy Jackson gained a loyal radio following as the mid-day host on Radio One Atlanta’s Multi-Stellar Award winning station Praise 102.5, and has since broadened her reach to syndication! She has a bold and broad approach to controversial topics, and is spiritually centered with an undeniable anointing empowered to reach her listeners (Praise1079.com).

Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

Close