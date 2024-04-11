Listen Live
Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Is In His Cowboy Era, And His Chiseled Shoulders Are Making Some Say, ‘Giddy Up’

Is Marlon Wayans your dream urban cowboy?

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
marlon wayans 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

Marlon Wayans is in his cowboy era, and his new rodeo swag has some in a chokehold. The comedian-actor just dropped steamy pictures on social media, and his comment section immediately responded with requests for “a ride.”

Keep scrolling to see why.

Marlon Wayans flexes for the ‘gram literally – and we swoon!

Known to some as the “sexiest Wayans brother,” Marlon brings the heat in new cowboy-inspired Instagram pics. Flexing for the ‘gram – literally – he is an example of the eye candy we’ve been looking for.

Related Stories

According to Marlon, we have Beyonce to thank for his recent photos. He writes on Instagram, “Look what Bey done started.”

In one post, the “Scary Movie” actor wears a red and white button-down, indigo jeans, and a cowboy hat. Marlon looks intently at the camera, posing in front of a gorgeous Western landscape.

See Marlon’s lasso-ed look below.

Marlon drops a ‘Texas’ thirst trap shirtless, ‘No backs broken here,’ he writes.

Marlon’s second IG post turns up the heat, leaving us all looking for water for several reasons.

Marlon is shirtless, with his chiseled shoulders and caramel skin glistening in the sun. His only accessories are a cowboy hat and an American flag handkerchief, leaving much to the imagination. Marlon’s image stops below his chest, causing onlookers to wonder what lay outside the camera’s lens.

 “Howdy🤠 no backs broken here,” Marlon wrote underneath muscles, melanin, and mustache. Whew, chile! Talk about a Texas thirst trap. 

Following Marlon’s social media uploads, his comment sections erupted with thirsty reactions, emojis, and calls for attention from the ‘urban cowboy.’ “Wait the camera angle is way too high, a lil lower please, suggesting for a friend👀👀👀🥴,” wrote one fan, boldly expressing what many are thinking after viewing the shot. But you can break mine😂😂😂😂😂 let me stop. I don’t be saying stuff like this but dang😍😍😍,” commenting another fan matching the actor’s energy.”

See what all the commotion is about below.

RELATED

Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers Room For ‘Marlon

Marlon Wayans Is In His Cowboy Era, And His Chiseled Shoulders Are Making Some Say, ‘Giddy Up’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Is In His Cowboy Era, And His Chiseled Shoulders Are Making Some Say, ‘Giddy Up’

News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Good News

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Pop Culture

Ernie Hudson’s Toned Physique At 78 Has Social Media In An Uproar

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

Rip Michaels’ Suffering Heart Attacks & Heartache, Finds Laughter Amid Adversity

Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close