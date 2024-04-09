Lifestyle

Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Conference Is Headed Back to Atlanta

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jekalyn Carr is ensuring everyone’s a winner this year with her 4th annual “You Will Win” conference headed to Atlanta. The 2-day conference will be held at the Georgia International Convention Center on June 21-22, 2024.

Throughout the event, attendees can expect to be empowered to break molds, shatter social and economic barriers, and win in every aspect of their lives. Catered to both individuals and families, the conference will feature live music and panels geared towards winning focused closely on specific areas including marketplace, entrepreneurship, faith, family, and health.

 

Standing on business, Carr’s conference is said to be life-changing and perfect for the person(s) willing to change in order to propel in life. From knowledgable speakers, instructors, and business owners, to entrepreneurs, influencers, and label executives, the room will not only be full of those wanting to learn the necessary steps to become a winner, but also full with guests who have already won.

SEE ALSO: Dates Announced For ‘Girls Night Out Tour’ With Koryn Hawthorne & Kierra Sheard-Kelly

The conference will wrap up with a special Honorary Winner’s Circle Gala where Carr will award individuals serving their communities. Alongside general admission and VIP tickets, a special ticket to attend the gospel concert featuring Carr and other artists is also available.

Find registration info here.

Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Conference Is Headed Back to Atlanta  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Lifestyle

Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Conference Is Headed Back to Atlanta

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Pop Culture

Ernie Hudson’s Toned Physique At 78 Has Social Media In An Uproar

Style & Fashion

La La Anthony’s PrettyLittleThing Fit Shows Us How To Look Fashionable In The Rain

Good News

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tallahassee Cop Appears To Open And Pour Out Sealed Bottle Of Liquor Before Arresting Black Man For DUI

Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Close