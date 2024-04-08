Missy Elliott Announces The ‘Out Of This World’ Tour With Busta Rhymes, Ciara & Timbaland

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After what feels like ages of being MIA in the music game, Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop legend Missy Elliott is preparing to make a triumphant return and is taking her talents on the road along with some other Hip-Hop heavyweights from yesteryear.

On Monday (April 8), Live Nation and Missy Elliott announced that she, Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland would be embarking on a new tour this summer dubbed, Out Of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience. It will remind everyone what true creativity in Hip-Hop music sounded like back in the day. Between these artists there are numerous classic albums, number one records and a gang of platinum plaques. For the OG’s this tour is going to be something to experience forreal.

Missy expressed her excitement, saying, “This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour. Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

The tour dates for Out Of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience are as follows:

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Tickets will be available via Verizon presale tomorrow, April 9. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sales beginning Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time at Missy-Elliott.com.

Will you be checking for the Out Of This World tour when it comes to your city? Check out the announcement video, and let us know in the comments section below.

Missy Elliott Announces The ‘Out Of This World’ Tour With Busta Rhymes, Ciara & Timbaland was originally published on hiphopwired.com