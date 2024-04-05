Entertainment

New Inspirational Music: Lee Vasi, Wande, Lecrae & More!

Published on April 5, 2024

Another Friday, another week of new releases. Check out what’s new and trending in inspirational music below!

Lee Vasi ft. Wande – “Teach Me (Remix)”

Two of Elev8’s Trailblazers of Christian Hip-Hop and R&B, Lee Vasi and Wande, have team up for a remix of Lee’s hit song, “Teach Me.”

for KING + COUNTRY ft. Lecrae & Stryper – “To Hell With The Devil (RISE)”

 

nobigdyl. – “Coach”

 

 

Mike Teezy – “Highly Favored”

 

Me’Kayla ft. ChurchPpl – “Werking”

 

Want to hear more? Follow our Spotify playlist!

