Another Friday, another week of new releases. Check out what’s new and trending in inspirational music below!

Lee Vasi ft. Wande – “Teach Me (Remix)”

Two of Elev8’s Trailblazers of Christian Hip-Hop and R&B, Lee Vasi and Wande, have team up for a remix of Lee’s hit song, “Teach Me.”

for KING + COUNTRY ft. Lecrae & Stryper – “To Hell With The Devil (RISE)”

nobigdyl. – “Coach”

Mike Teezy – “Highly Favored”

Me’Kayla ft. ChurchPpl – “Werking”

Want to hear more? Follow our Spotify playlist!

New Inspirational Music: Lee Vasi, Wande, Lecrae & More! was originally published on elev8.com