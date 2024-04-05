Caleb Williams On His Colorful Manicures: “Just Another Form Of Expression”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago’s likely next starting quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner and USC star Caleb Williams has been known to sport a fresh manicure, a pink phone and lip gloss. This obviously hasn’t hurt his NFL draft prospects as he’s currently projected as the #1 pick. As the Bears have that pick, league pundits predict he’ll soon be wearing the navy blue, white and orange team colors.

But will his nails match the uni?

In a video on X, Williams laughed off the controversy with USC assistant athletic director Gavin Morris on what looked like an athletic field at the school.

“It’s been a long week for you,” Morris said to the 6’1, 215 pound QB. “Lucky you got me, though.”

He then said, “Let’s see what that phone look like; what the phone look like?”

“The wallet’s white, the phone is pink, the case is clear,” Williams said, showing all of the above for the cameras.

“Nails are clear,” he added and then said, “Lips are pink — your girl love ‘em!”

The response was mostly positive, although one ‘fan’ wrote under the post, “Young men need a masculine role model and not a dude trying to be effeminate. thats what women are for. Williams has all the attributes to be a great great role model. He is handsome, charismatic, has great parents, is super smart and is a very very hard worker. thats what young men need to see on a day in and day out basis – like mike and kobe and lebron. We dont need young men wanting to paint their fingernails and wear lip gloss. let girls do those types of things.”

Yet another said, “Bears finally bout to have a QB with hella confidence and self esteem. League not ready for what’s bout to happen in Chicago.”

It’s not like Williams is the first stylistically flamboyant athlete Chicago has ever seen.

Sports fans with any sense of history know that former NBA star Dennis Rodman was beloved in the city. That’s because despite wearing full-face makeup, dresses, various piercings and dyeing his hair multiple colors, he won back-to-back championships in 1996, 1997 and 1998 with the Chicago Bulls.

So as long as Williams is winning, he’ll have fan support no matter what his nails, phone or lips look like.

“I think the nails thing kind of took everybody by surprise,” Williams told People last year. “I’ve been doing it before college, but it took everybody by surprise, just because you don’t always see male athletes who play football paint their nails. But I think it’s just another way of expression.”

Caleb Williams On His Colorful Manicures: "Just Another Form Of Expression"