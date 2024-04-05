HomeEntertainment

Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’

| 04.05.24
Dismiss
Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Alexis Spight

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Other / Reach Media Inc. / other/ Getty

Alexis Spight joined Cheryl Jackson on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” to share the exciting news about her new song, “Set It Off.” After nine years, Alexis is thrilled to release music that reflects her creativity and authenticity more than ever before.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reflecting on her journey, Alexis expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her best work. She highlighted the challenges she faced in fighting for the freedom to express herself creatively, emphasizing that this new chapter is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the fulfillment of her purpose.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Despite her musical hiatus, Alexis remained active in ministry, serving the youth at ExCeL Church Worldwide in Conyers, Georgia. She embraced her role as a youth pastor (YP) and felt blessed to continue her family’s legacy of preachers and musicians. Alexis shared a touching moment about her grandfather’s influence and prophetic words that have guided her path.

Related Article: 10 Gospel Songs That Make Us Happy

With her new single “Set It Off,” Alexis is ready to inspire and uplift listeners with her powerful message. Cheryl encouraged everyone to download and stream Alexis Spight’s music everywhere, marking this moment as an exciting season for the talented artist.

To stay updated on Alexis Spight’s latest releases and journey, listeners can connect with her on various platforms, including Instagram @AlexisSpight and Facebook @AlexisSpightOfficial.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Entertainment

Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’

Burger King Fast Food Restaurant
Local

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers For The Solar Eclipse

Pop Culture

Ernie Hudson’s Toned Physique At 78 Has Social Media In An Uproar

Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Style & Fashion

La La Anthony’s PrettyLittleThing Fit Shows Us How To Look Fashionable In The Rain

Lifestyle

Opinion: Ya’ll Gotta Stop Going On Girls Trips With People You Don’t Trust

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tallahassee Cop Appears To Open And Pour Out Sealed Bottle Of Liquor Before Arresting Black Man For DUI

Close