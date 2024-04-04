Entertainment

Netflix Brings the Story of Moses Alive With New Series

Published on April 4, 2024

Netflix has brought the Bible to your television screen with the debut of the three-part faith-based documentary series, Testament: The Story of Moses. Not far off from Disney’s Prince of Egypt, the series seems to be the viewers choice. The series flexed as the no.1 streamed series on the popular platform since its release last month.

Narrated by Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones, the 90-minute episodes in the The Story of Moses are full of action-packed drama featuring theologians and experts.

If you know anything about the life of Moses, you know that he endured a lot in his 120 years of life and this series makes sure to document the good, the bad, and the ugly, spanning from birth to The Promised Land. Some scenes are slightly graphic, but the visual will have you running to your Bible app to cross reference certain events depicted.

Testament: The Story of Moses is currently streaming on Netflix. Check it out and let us know what you think!

 

