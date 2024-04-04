L’s On Deck: The J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio” Set To Drop On May 22

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 was one of the most hyped releases of 2023 and now the black version of the sneakers and best believe these will not be an easy copp.

According to Sneakernews, the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio” is set to release this May 22 and with the sneaker already getting all kinds of hype thanks to DJ Khaled forcing his security to carry him so he wouldn’t dirty his exclusive pair, you can expect to have a hard time coming by a pair for retail. Having made their debut on J Balvin’s feet himself not too long after the first cream colored pair released in September of 2023, sneakerheads were wondering if the black version would ever see the light of day with a general release.

Well, those prayers have been answered and heads will have an opportunity to copp what’s sure to be one of the most hyped drops of 2024.

Per Sneakernews:

Last September, J Balvin released what is undoubtedly his best project with Jordan Brand to date — the Air Jordan 3 inspired by the picturesque sunsets in his hometown of Medellín. As a follow-up to this applause-worthy collaboration, he’s teaming up with the Jumpman for a variation of the design inspired by his unbreakable bond with his son.

In fact, Balvin was so eager to show the public his upcoming release that he was spotted in them in New York City way back in Fall of last year. It wasn’t until an Instagram post from the Colombian superstar weeks later that revealed the true nature of the design; although primarily black in its color, the J Balvin Jordan 3 “Rio” is inspired by the light given to him by his son.

As of now the sneakers are set to drop on May 22nd for a cool $250, but don’t be surprised if Nike pushes that date back as they’re notorious for switching up release dates on hype sneakers.

Check out pics of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio”‘s and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck when these drop next month.

