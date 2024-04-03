Sexyy Red’s Betty Boop-Inspired Pixie Cut Is A Lesson In Hair Versatility 

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Sexyy Red is synonymous with several characteristics. Since bursting on the rap scene, she’s been known for her bold style, remembered for her unapologetic lyrics, and celebrated for her sexual freedom and sex appeal.

All the while, she wears striking red hair that has become her signature hairstyle.

But the fire-red raptress may be ready for a hair change—and we’re here for it. Keep scrolling for more details on the “Pound Town” artist’s recent dramatic transformation.

Sexxy Red is giving ‘Betty Boop’ – and we can’t get enough.

The St. Louis artist took her new ‘do to Instagram on April 1, showing everyone how versatile she can be. Proving she can rock any style, she modeled a short black pixie cut in a mirror selfie. The cut featured a tapered back and scalloped curls, framing the new mother’s face.

While debuting the more modest look, Sexyy remained true to her aesthetic, showing off her curves, tiny waist, and cakes. The headline selfie was part of a carousel post, which included nine other mirror reflections capturing Sexyy Red’s new style and body. She wore a white tank top, red booty shorts, and a huge chain that reads “Big Sexyy” in the images.

“BETTY BOOP ,” the rapper captioned the photo dump. See Sexyy Red’s new look below.

Sexyy Red’s new hair may not be ‘red hot,’ but her comment sections are.

Sexyy Red’s fans can’t get enough of her new look. Its short length and dark hue make it a daring and refreshing change for the dynamic hip-hop star. Her hair may not be ‘red hot,’ but her comment sections are.

“Let ’em know why they call you Sexyy ,” writes one fan. “Sexyy hits different. I love her for some reason,” said another. And, “Sexy is not playing with the girls this year,” wrote another.

Sexyy Red’s new look comes just months after she welcomed a new baby. Sexyy Red called on friends SZA and Drake to help with her delivery, as captured in the video for their song “Rich Baby Daddy.”

RELATED

5 Trendsetting Sexyy Red Moments

Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey

Sexyy Red’s Betty Boop-Inspired Pixie Cut Is A Lesson In Hair Versatility was originally published on hellobeautiful.com