Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

In rather shocking news, Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, announced on Wednesday (April 3) that they are getting a divorce after 5 years of marriage.

The former couple issued a joint statement on Instagram, revealing that they have been separated for quite some time.

After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”

The couple tied the knot in 2019 after dating for several years. Together, they share two daughters, Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4.

The news comes as Chance is currently featured as a judge on the latest season of NBC’s The Voice. He also recently dropped his first musical offering since 2022, “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle).” He is currently working on his next project, according to VIBE.

Meanwhile, Corley is continuing her work as the founder and CEO of her children’s apparel line, House of BOBY, which she launched in 2021.

We wish them both all the best.

