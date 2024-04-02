Our Knees Have Been Put On Notice As GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Drop New Twerkable Teaser Audio

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Get ’em, Glo! Get ’em, Meg!

GloRillaandMegan Thee Stallion have dropped a new song teaser on social media. Now, the catchy earworm snippet lives rent-free in our heads.

With its popping beat and twerking possibilities, the new song from the sexy artists is sure to have us dancing soon. According to sources, the music will be officially released on April 5 as part of GloRilla’s new album, “Ehhthang Ehhthang.”

Megan is listed as a featured artist on Glo’s tracklist on the song “Wanna Be.”

Did Meg and Glo just tease the new 2024 “Hot Girl Summer” anthem?

“Dis Friday yall ready for our thick ass?????? @theestallion” writes GloRilla on Instagram. The Hot Girl Coach responded, “Too thick glo dropping 4/5 !!! We getting activateddddd.”

The hip-hop collaborators posted a reel along with the new song audio. The video capture opens with the pair in casual slays. The “Hot Girl Summer” leader wears a black sweatshirt with pink writing and a black scully. Glo, also keeping it comfy, rocks a black-and-white Adidas pullover and lime green sweats.

“I’m thick as hell. I gotta get that a**,” GloRilla says, showing her cakes to the camera.

The video then transitions to the music “IT” girls in sexy ‘fits. Showing body, the two wear bikini tops and low-rise bottoms. While the “No More Love” artist rocks baggy cargo trousers, Meg sports hot pants. Now it’s Meg’s turn to show off her cakes as she twerks in the camera. The ladies also turn up the glam in the second part of their reel with long, soft curls and wavy tresses.

Thanks to Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla, our knees have been put on notice.

Since the teaser dropped, fans have excitedly jumped into the artists’ comment sections with praise for the new song and prayers for their knees. One fan commented, “Let me get this body and knees together for this summer. The girls not letting up .” “I can see the ass being thrown right now in front of all the grass walls at all the brunches in atl, LA, Houston etc.. They about to CUT UP,” wrote another.

The “Hot Girl Summer” Tour featuring the pair starts in May and will travel to cities Houston, Memphis, Atlanta, Detroit, and more. HB, we have less than a month to get our knees ready!

RELATED

Megan Thee Stallion Exposes The Cakes While Announcing Her ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ Dates

5 Times GloRilla Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon

Our Knees Have Been Put On Notice As GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Drop New Twerkable Teaser Audio was originally published on hellobeautiful.com