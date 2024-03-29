Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

The BeyHive is swarming with excitement over the release of Act II: Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated country album. The project, which dropped on March 29, serves as the second installment of the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s album trilogy that began with Renaissance. The disc comes packed with 27 songs and a star-studded list of features including country legends Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, and rising Black country stars Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Teira Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.
On X, formerly Twitter, members of the Beyhive beamed with joy when the album hit streaming services at midnight. Among the highlights was “Blackbird,” a soul-stirring rendition of the Beatles’ timeless 1968 hit, featuring the collaborative talents of Adell, Spencer, Roberts, and Kennedy. Like Beyoncé, the four remarkable female country singers have been trailblazing a path to reclaim the genre’s Black roots, infusing it with their unique voices and revitalizing its spirit.
‘Cowboy Carter’ Reactions
One fan tweeted, “Beyoncé, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts on a track together OMG!!! Oh if this charts do you know what that could mean for Black women in Country??!”
One user noted how all of the singers’ unique vocal ranges meshed beautifully together.
Some netizens got a kick out of Bey’s sassy spin on Dolly Parton’s timeless hit, “Jolene.” In the original version, Parton begs Jolene not to “take” her man, but on Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé tweaks the line, singing;
“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man (Jolene) / Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Don’t take the chance because you think you can.”
Hilarious memes connected to Bey’s revamped version of the song flooded X, and hilarity ensued.
Fans were also enthralled by Miley Cyrus’ feature on “II Most Wanted,” noting how she complemented Bey on the track.
After the album dropped, Cyrus also took to X to thank the mother of three for the opportunity to appear on the project. Read what she had to say below.
What do you think of Beyoncé’s new album Act II: Cowboy Carter? Tell us in the comments.
Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
