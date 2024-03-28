Listen Live
Carlos King and Crystal Renay Talk Bold & Bougie Reality Show

| 03.28.24
We’re talking all about Bold & Bougie with executive-producer Carlos King and cast member Crystal Renay.

As King noted, “This [show] is the answer to [the want for] grown [black] women, having grown folks conversations.” It’s truly the show the audience has been waiting for!

Bad & Bougie follows “five boss women balance it all while living their best lives on their own terms in Atlanta” (Wetv.com). Be sure to catch new episodes on WeTV Thursday nights!

