‘Shout Out To All My Real DEIs’: They Made DEI A Racial Slur, Now Black People Are Finding Humor In It

Conservative Caucasians would have us believe that they’re only fighting for race-neutral meritocracy in their war on diversity, equity and inclusion, which replaced its war on “wokeness,” which replaced its war on critical race theory, which replaced its war on Black Lives Matter. (Seriously, if these people aren’t white supremacists then why does every pro-Black cause they oppose sound like the exact opposite of white supremacy? I know they wish just once we would implement a “Kill Whitey” policy or start a “Black Looters Matter” hashtag just so their counter-protests wouldn’t make them look like such huge Klan fans.)

But the truth is, their glaring racial resentment blinds them to the fact that white men dominate every major industry in America, not because they earned it or because they’re more capable, but because for the overwhelming majority of the nation’s history, they were the only demographic that was free to fully access the so-called “American dream.” Now, there’s a significant effort to correct that history, and all they can do is throw a white nationalist temper tantrum and start shouting “DEI” at every Black person they see sitting behind a desk, holding office or operating a plane.

Just look at the way conservatives are blaming DEI for airplanes falling apart even though pilots and flight engineers are currently around 92% white and male, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

After the shocking collapse of a major Baltimore bridge, it took no time at all for them to start blaming the tragedy on Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and start labeling him a “DEI mayor,” despite the fact that seven out of the city’s last eight mayors have also been Black.

Just because we got jokes, don’t think we’ve forgotten for a second what the war on DEI is really about. Oh, we know, we just choose to laugh about racism as we fight it, as we always have.

