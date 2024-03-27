Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a quarter century since Juvenile released his breakthrough album, 400 Degreez. To commemorate the release of his classic third album, the OG Hot Boy has revisited the project to drop a video for one of it’s standout cuts.

Twenty-five years after releasing 400 Degreez, which went on to go quadruple platinum, Juve has released a new visual for the titular cut, featuring himself alongside Ca$h Money’s go-to producer at the time, Mannie Fresh. Featuring footage of Juvenile’s music videos from his early days in the game, the new clip finds the Southern OG styling and profiling every which way he can while some thick young women bounce to the decades-old track in the comfort of their own kitchen. Y’all know these women were probably born within a few years of this song originally releasing. Just sayin’.

The video comes as a deluxe edition of 400 Degreez is set to release March 29 along with a 2LP color vinyl April 26. Y’all know the OG Hip-Hoppers of the game are going to be loving those when they drop.

Check out Juvenile’s visuals to “400 Degreez,” and let us know your thoughts on the classic album in the comments section below.

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com