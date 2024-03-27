Listen Live
Chairman Fred Hampton, Ted Poston, Garveyite Senghor Baye & Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on March 27, 2024

Chairman Fred Hampton will check in from the Black Panther headquarters in Oakland. Before we hear from the Chairman, The Dean of Black Journalists, Ted Poston will join us and Garveyite Senghor Baye will update us on the fight to exonerate Marcus Garvey. Plus The Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds will continue our salute to Women’s History Month by sharing her journey.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

