Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
55th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Brunch

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

For many Southern churchgoers, whether based in Alabama or tuning in from online, Sundays are reserved for serving the Lord under the roof of Rock City Birmingham. However, while praising God and making a difference in the world by way of spreading love in His name is what attracts people to the church the most, a good portion of its attendance can be accredited to the leadership of Pastor Mike Jr.

After having him stop through “My First Time” this week with one uplifting story of finding purpose, it was very clear to see why!

 

 

RELATED: MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together

Pastor Mike Jr. has been quite the giving man throughout his career in ministry and music alike, and he gave those props to the child within who was extremely eager to give $1 to every person who he came across. Although his dad was there to help teach him the value of money, it was Mike’s big heart that ultimately lasted and is still beating strong to help anyone in his path.

 

Warm your hear with this great “My First Time” story by Pastor Mike Jr. below:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

first time interviews living with purpose Pastor Mike Jr purpose what is my purpose

More from Black America Web
Trending
55th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Brunch
Entertainment

My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Beauty

Long-time Beauty And Hair Influencer Jessica Pettway Dies From Cancer

News

Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Booed Off Stage At University Of Memphis After Non-Answer About Racism

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

News

NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close