Music

Jhené Aiko Announces ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ with Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé

Don't miss the Magic July 10th at The Toyota Center.

Published on March 26, 2024

Jhené Aiko

Source: The Magic Hour Tour / Radio One

Jhené Aiko is bringing the magic to Houston’s Toyota Center on July 10th. The Magic Hour also features performances by Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé.

Jhené Aiko Announces ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ with Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Close