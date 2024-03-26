Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals\

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With all the talk these past few days focusing on Kendrick Lamar’s disses towards Drake and J. Cole, a lot of people overlooked the fact that Future did have other songs on his latest album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, and decided to breathe some life into one of the album’s other standout cuts.

Linking up with The Weeknd for the visuals to “Young Metro,” Future and Metro B politic out in the fancy sticks with a gang of young ladies who aren’t just attractive but pretty athletic as they demonstrate what those limbs can do as Future done raised his standards on the women he entertains in 2024. Apparently they have to be gymnasts too or something.

Cardi B meanwhile gets her Spanglish on and in her and Shakira’s clip to “Punteria” the Bronx bomber and Colombian songstress get seductive as they run their Queendom with compassion, attentiveness, and sexiness. Shakira’s 47-years-old looking like she’s in her 20’s. Amazing.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Cruch Calhoun, Doe Boy, and more.

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN FT. THE WEEKND – “YOUNG METRO”

SHAKIRA & CARDI B – “PUNTERIA”

CRUCH CALHOUN – “PLEASE DON’T”

DOE BOY – “DISTANCE”

PAXXION – “ZODIAC”

YEAT – “BREATHE”

DXMN EMAN – “D WAITERS”

TOOTIE RAWW – “KNOW IT PRESSURE”

