Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Published on March 26, 2024

Source: Screencap from public surveillance video / other

 

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Maryland collapsed Tuesday morning (March 26th) after a large boat hit the structure.

According to WBALTV.com, a cargo ship crashed into a column. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The bridge, around 1.6 Miles in length, carried the Baltimore Beltway\Interstate 695 over the Patapsco River.

Reports say that at least seven vehicles may have fallen into the water. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on Twitter/X that emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore released a statement saying “My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and the Baltimore Fire Department as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. I have declared a state of emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden administration. We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety. We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy.”

 

We will have more on this as it develops.

 

Source | WBALTV.com

 

