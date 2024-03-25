Lifestyle

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Call For Help (March 25th)

Published on March 25, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Mother And Daughter repairing furniture

Source: vgajic / Getty

CALL FOR HELP

Depending on the type of person you are, you may not be very good at asking for help.  there are those who like to be the helpers:  they do best serving others because they feel capable and useful.  Then there are those who gladly accept service any time they are given the opportunity.  Neither is better than the other, and both have their positive elements.

In different seasons of life, natural helpers mat need to be the ones receiving help.  Sometimes this is hard to accept, and we have to be careful not to let pride take control.  Asking for help is part of being vulnerable:  we push everything aside to say, “I can’t do this alone.”  God has put capable people in our lives who love to help, but they won’t know we need help until we ask.

Scripture:

Psalm 121:1-2 NCV I look up to the hills, but where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.

Prayer:

Father, show me when I’m being stubborn in not asking for help.  I trust you to place people in my life who can both share my burdens and allow me to help them with theirs.

 

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Call For Help (March 25th)  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Lifestyle

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Call For Help (March 25th)

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

Beauty

Long-time Beauty And Hair Influencer Jessica Pettway Dies From Cancer

News

Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Booed Off Stage At University Of Memphis After Non-Answer About Racism

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

News

NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges

Entertainment

Queen Latifah Reveals Her Number One Hair Care Tip While Gushing Over The Talented Filmmakers Of Her ‘Queen Collective’

Close