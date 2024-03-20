Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design

Source: ananaline / Getty

As hard as it is to believe, this Sunday is Palm Sunday.

But what is Palm Sunday and why do Christians celebrate it? Palm Sunday is the last Sunday of Lent and the Sunday before Easter. Additionally, it is the start of Holy Week, the most important week in the Christian Faith.

On Palm Sunday, Christian churches often give members and visitors palms to re-create the celebration of Christ’s final arrival in Jerusalem as his followers used palm branches to honor him as King and Messiah.

”“Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” Hosabba in the Highest!” (Matthew 21:9)

As Jesus passed by, the people put their coats and palm branches on the ground. For the full story of Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem, you can read each Gospel: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John as each Gospel account provides a different perspective on Jesus’ life and ministry.

For more information on Palm Sunday and its significance, click here. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Celebrity

Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’

News

Reclaiming Her Time: Fani T. Willis’ Letter to Nathan Wade After Trump’s Motion Was Defeated

Entertainment

The Boys Are Back In Town: Starz Announces A New Power Spinoff ‘Origins’ Featuring A Young Ghost & Tommy

News

Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm

News

Wendy Williams Owes $500K In Taxes, In Danger Of Losing NYC Condo

Politics

MAGA Nuts Flood Social Media With White Tears After Fani Willis Isn’t Disqualified From Prosecuting Trump

Style & Fashion

You Need To See Lori Harvey’s New Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut

Close