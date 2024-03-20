The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

As hard as it is to believe, this Sunday is Palm Sunday.
But what is Palm Sunday and why do Christians celebrate it? Palm Sunday is the last Sunday of Lent and the Sunday before Easter. Additionally, it is the start of Holy Week, the most important week in the Christian Faith.
On Palm Sunday, Christian churches often give members and visitors palms to re-create the celebration of Christ’s final arrival in Jerusalem as his followers used palm branches to honor him as King and Messiah.
”“Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” Hosabba in the Highest!” (Matthew 21:9)
As Jesus passed by, the people put their coats and palm branches on the ground. For the full story of Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem, you can read each Gospel: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John as each Gospel account provides a different perspective on Jesus’ life and ministry.
For more information on Palm Sunday and its significance, click here.
