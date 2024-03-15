Listen Live
News

Wendy Williams Owes $500K In Taxes, In Danger Of Losing NYC Condo

The debt remains unpaid.

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Uncle Sam is after Wendy Williams. The media mogul is apparently behind on her taxes and is in danger of losing her New York City condominium.

TMZ is reporting that the Ocean Township, New Jersey native is not current with her financial responsibilities to the government. Thirty Mile Zone says the former talk show host was served with a tax lien on her midtown Manhattan home located at 50 West 50th Street. The IRS estimates that Wendy Williams owes $568,451.57 due to unpaid taxes stemming from 2019 and 2021. According to records posted online the lien was originally filed in January of this year and was registered with New York City Department of Finance this February.

This is not the first time Wendy Williams has faced money woes. In 2022 Wells Fargo froze her accounts and filed a petition for a temporary financial guardianship citing that she is of “unsound mind”. As reported by Page Six she quickly refuted the claims and pointed the blame at a former “disgruntled” financial advisor. “This request for relief arises from, among other things, Wells Fargo’s failure and

refusal to reopen my personal, business, deferred compensation and investment accounts and unfreeze my financial assets, which has caused and is causing imminent and irreparable financial harm to myself, my family and my business,” she wrote in a statement.

Recently her Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary premiered in February. The Think Like A Man Too was shown to be confused, aggressive and at times drunk prompting concern from her fans and family. You can view the trailer below.

Wendy Williams Owes $500K In Taxes, In Danger Of Losing NYC Condo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Obituaries

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Pop Culture

Elon Musk Calls Oscars ‘Woke’ Until He Realized How Many White People Won

Entertainment

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Crime

Video Shows Alabama Cop Delay Arresting White Driver Who ‘Ran Over’ Black Woman In Alleged Hit-And-Run

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Alabama Cop Assaulting, Arresting Black Woman Who Called Police On White Neighbor

Celebrity

Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’

Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Just Got Even Sexier With His New Candid Conversation About Love, Relationships, & Work-Life Balance

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close