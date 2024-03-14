Listen Live
Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Power Book II: Ghost The Final Season Announcement

Source: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

It’s the end of an era for Power fans as Power Book II: Ghost will officially end with Season 4.

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere the first half of its two-part final season on June 7 which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the original series.

The second part will then premiere on Sept. 6.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise — fans will not be disappointed,” Kathryn Busby, president of programming for Starz, said in a press release obtained by The Wrap. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the ‘Power’ universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

 

Yesterday, news broke of Starz ordering a fourth “Power” spin-off series, “Origins,” on Wednesday, following the backstories of the beloved characters Ghost and Tommy.

RELATED: ‘Power’ Never Ends: Starz Greenlights ‘Origins’ A New Spinoff That Will Focus On Ghost &amp; Tommy’s Beginnings

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently in production for its fourth season while Power Book IV: Force has begun production on Season 3.

Power Book II: Ghost was the first series in the expanded Power universe.

Season 4 stars Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada and Alix Lapri as Effie Morales.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon appeared first on 92 Q.

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Entertainment

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Obituaries

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

Pop Culture

Elon Musk Calls Oscars ‘Woke’ Until He Realized How Many White People Won

Crime

Video Shows Alabama Cop Delay Arresting White Driver Who ‘Ran Over’ Black Woman In Alleged Hit-And-Run

BMF Season 3
Celebrity News

2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Baby Join BMF Season 3: What’s Next

Willie Moore Jr Show

4 Questions To Ask Yourself When Choosing A Church Home

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Alabama Cop Assaulting, Arresting Black Woman Who Called Police On White Neighbor

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close