Listen Live
National

Judge Dismisses Several Counts Against Trump In Georgia Election Case

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference

Source: (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA. — A judge is dismissing some charges against former President Trump in the Georgia election interference case.

Judge Scott McAfee tossed out counts that accused Trump and other defendants of solicitation of violation of oath by an public officer.

The charges are related to accusations by the defendants to get Georgia legislature members and the secretary of state to discredit the results of the 2020 election.

Other criminal counts against Trump and the defendants still remain.

The post Judge Dismisses Several Counts Against Trump In Georgia Election Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Judge Dismisses Several Counts Against Trump In Georgia Election Case  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Entertainment

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Willie Moore Jr Show

4 Questions To Ask Yourself When Choosing A Church Home

Entertainment

Busta Rhymes Cancels Entire “Blockbusta” Tour

Pop Culture

Elon Musk Calls Oscars ‘Woke’ Until He Realized How Many White People Won

Obituaries

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

Style & Fashion

Ayesha Curry Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump At The NYC ‘Irish Wish’ Premiere

BMF Season 3
Celebrity News

2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Baby Join BMF Season 3: What’s Next

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close