Dr. Velva Boles, Attorney Ryan Thompson, Dr. Jude Azard & Team Members Fighting For Black Bethesda Cemetery l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on February 27, 2024

Physician Scientist Dr. Velva Boles returns to our classroom to discuss her recent United Nations experience and the continued fight for Social Justice. Before Dr. Boles, Baton Rouge-based attorney Ryan Thompson will talk about a new Law Enforcement regulation in his city that he says demeans alleged Black suspects. Members of the team fighting to save a Black, Bethesda Maryland cemetery will update us on their fight. Haitian activist Dr. Jude Azard will also explain how the wife of Haiti’s assassinated President is now accused of being part of the assassination plot.

