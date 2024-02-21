Join us as we reminisce about the assassination of Malcolm X 59 years ago. Journalist A. Peter Bailey, who was one of the last persons to speak to Brother Malcolm, will lead the discussion. Before Peter, Dr. Stephanie Myers from Black Women for Positive Change will update us on the group’s non-violence techniques. Before Dr. Myers, Pan-African Scholar Dr. Chike Akua will also check-in. Akmul Muwwakil will outline his weight loss program.
Malcolm X Assassination: Ben Crump To Introduce New Witnesses In Conspiracy Case
What Was Malcolm X Working On When He Was Assassinated?
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Malcolm X In His Own Words: Rare Videos Of El Hajj Malik El Shabazz That Are Still Relevant
- Diabetic Amputations On The Rise Among Black Patients, Data Suggests
- Justice For Darryl George: Trial Begins For Black Student Suspended Over Locs
- A. Peter Bailey, Dr. Stephanie Myers, Dr. Chike Akua & Akmul Muwwakil l The Carl Nelson Show
- Hydeia Broadbent, Who Devoted Her Life To AIDS Activism After Being Born With HIV, Dies At 39
A. Peter Bailey, Dr. Stephanie Myers, Dr. Chike Akua & Akmul Muwwakil l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Mo'Nique's Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won't Believe This Georgia Woman's 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin
-
Super Bowl Sightings: All The Black Hollywood Stars We Caught At Super Bowl LVIII
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
Jonathan Majors Accused of Physical and Emotional Abuse By Two More Ex-Girlfriends, Social Media Disgusted
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS