Listen Live
News

A. Peter Bailey, Dr. Stephanie Myers, Dr. Chike Akua & Akmul Muwwakil l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on February 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Join us as we reminisce about the assassination of Malcolm X 59 years ago. Journalist A. Peter Bailey, who was one of the last persons to speak to Brother Malcolm, will lead the discussion. Before Peter, Dr. Stephanie Myers from Black Women for Positive Change will update us on the group’s non-violence techniques. Before Dr. Myers, Pan-African Scholar Dr. Chike Akua will also check-in. Akmul Muwwakil will outline his weight loss program.

Malcolm X Assassination: Ben Crump To Introduce New Witnesses In Conspiracy Case

What Was Malcolm X Working On When He Was Assassinated?

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

A. Peter Bailey, Dr. Stephanie Myers, Dr. Chike Akua & Akmul Muwwakil l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close