Troy Ave has finally faced a judge for his crimes. Last week, he turned himself in for his role in the 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza.

As reported by XXL, the Brooklyn, New York, rapper was summoned to Brooklyn Federal Court Building Friday (Feb. 9). In a video he shared out on social media he detailed his predicament. “About to run up in the court,” he explained. “They might cheat me, you might not see me for a while. But just know the streets is a myth. All them people that was in the car with me, I ended up taking the guns. Somebody shot at me, and instead of me laying down and dying, I’d have been a hero, a martyr, I took the gun and bust back.”

He went on to ask his friends and family for support. “There you have it, here come the consequences. But we don’t cry over spilled milk. You take the lemons and you make lemonade. God is great and paper straight. Y’all keep supporting and keep running it up. And send prayers; prayers count more than anything.” Since then his social media account has been inactive prompting questions on his freedom.

The publication reached out to Troy Ave’s lawyer for clarification and he confirmed that the “All About The Money” rapper is indeed behind bars. “Roland was sentenced on 2/9/24 to one year in jail on his plea to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree,” the response allegedly said. “Under the law he must serve eight months to satisfy that sentence. Since he previously spent almost two months in jail before he made bail, the remaining balance of time he must serve is a little over six months.”

Troy Ave was charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting at Irving Plaza where his friend, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, was killed. In March 2023, media personality Taxstone was convicted on manslaughter, assault and weapon possession charges. He continues to plead his innocence in the murder.

Troy Ave Turns Himself In To Serve Sentence For Irving Plaza Shooting was originally published on hiphopwired.com