NYFW: Sergio Hudson Confirms Denim And Leather Will Forever Have The Girlies In A Chokehold

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Sergio Hudson has spoken.

Presenting his latest collection at New York Fashion Week filled with crayon colors, elevated suiting, and mixed leather and denim, Sergio had the fashion girlies gagging and taking notes.

Style note number one? Denim and leather will still have the girlies in a chokehold in the next season. This is non-debatable.

Sergio and his supermodels demonstrated this style note (among others) at a highly anticipated runway show on February 12 at NYFW’s new home, the Starrett–Lehigh. The runway loft was packed with onlookers, from celebrities and fashion editors to social media influencers and industry insiders, all waiting to get a glimpse of what was next for the brand.

HB was in attendance, spotting all the A-listers and behind-the-scenes magic. “Abbott Elementary’s” Janelle James shined in a maxi-length black fur and sequin dress. “Black Panther” actress Danai Gurira looked fabulous in a yellow Sergio Hudson suit.

See Danai pictured here with actress Kiki Layne.

Other celebrities spotted include Rachel Brosnahan, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Sunny Hostin, and Karen Pittman.

Sergio Hudson kicks off his Fall 2024 collection at NYFW with “Money, Power, & Respect”

As the lights dimmed, Lil Kim’s “Money, Power, & Respect” blasted from the speakers starting the show. Heads bopped and turned. The song set the tone for the dynamic pieces to come down Sergio’s runway.

Models sashayed down the U-shaped catwalk, oozing confidence, strength, and sexiness. They wore a kaleidoscope of rich colors like jungle green, acid yellow, cobalt blue, and camel, brown, and denim shades. S

tyles presented included functional corsets that cinch the waist, as well as matte jersey and stretch wool dresses. All showed the models’ curves and natural silhouettes.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Sergio show without luxe fabrics with stretch virgin wool suiting, pinstriped and double-breasted jumpsuits, and cashmere coats.

See this wool coat and pinstripe suit ensemble we need in our closets right now.

When asked about the collection, Sergio told the press in a statement, “I was inspired by fashion divas of the 70s like Diahann Carroll, Bianca Jagger, and Cher. Women that put on clothes that make statements.”

We agree. His designs are for the girls “who like to put it on and like to shine.” See HB’s video recap of Sergio Hudson’s NYFW showing below.

The Sergio Hudson Fall 2024 Collection will be available this Fall.

RELATED

Sergio Hudson, Quinta Brunson, Angel Reese And More Make The 2023 ‘Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40 List

Watch Beauty Influencer Leilani Green Get Ready For Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show

NYFW: Sergio Hudson Confirms Denim And Leather Will Forever Have The Girlies In A Chokehold was originally published on hellobeautiful.com