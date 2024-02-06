HomeRyan Cameron UncensoredRCU Uncensored Trending

Tell It To Me Tuesday: If The Marriage Is Over, Do You Give The Name Back Too?

| 02.06.24
Dismiss
Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Ryan Cameron Uncensored Tell It To Me Tuesday

Source: R1 Digital / Urban One

This week’s TITMT is “If The Marriage Is Over, Do You Give The Name Back Too?” Torrei Hart has stated that she won’t go back to her maiden name due to her making a name for herself with the Hart last name. She also states that Kevin has not asked for the last name back. Both of our talents are divorced men and have opinions on the topic.

Follow Ryan Cameron Uncensored on Instagram!

More from Black America Web
Close