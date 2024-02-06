Tell It To Me Tuesday: If The Marriage Is Over, Do You Give The Name Back Too?

This week’s TITMT is “If The Marriage Is Over, Do You Give The Name Back Too?” Torrei Hart has stated that she won’t go back to her maiden name due to her making a name for herself with the Hart last name. She also states that Kevin has not asked for the last name back. Both of our talents are divorced men and have opinions on the topic.
