Stylist Law Roach To Co-Host E! Fashion Competition Show ‘OMG Fashun’

Law Roach may have “retired” from the world of celebrity styling, but he hasn’t left the fashion world behind. He’s joining the cast of OMG Fashun, an upcoming design competition show for the E! Network.

Julia Fox is hosting the show, which comes to the channel on May 6. Roach said he was going to be involved in the show back in September, and now we know how. He’ll co-host the show with Fox, as shown in the first trailer for the show.

OMG Fashun will take fashion “disruptors” and have them create designs in what was described as ways and using materials that would make fashion’s gatekeepers “squirm.”

“OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form,” Fox said in a release. “Being the most stylish person in the room doesn’t require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!”

Fox, 34, is an Italian-American actress and model best known for her role in 2019’s Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler (and for briefly dating Kanye West). She’s amassed 1.5 million followers via her various entertainment endeavors and is now primed for more via the show.

Roach, 45, came to prominence styling Zendaya, helping her transform her look from teen actress to grown woman fashionista as she ascended to Emmy-winning heights and movie superstardom. But in 2023, he decided to retire from celebrity styling after saying that despite the success he achieved, he wasn’t happy.

“I can tell you guys like, ‘Oh, you just got to believe in yourself and manifest it,’ and all that is true, and all that is real, but I just want to beg you guys to be specific in your request,” he said while accepting the Innovation Award last year at Hollywood Unlocked’s Third Annual Impact Awards. “So I did that. I was like, ‘I want to be the best. I want to be best. I want to make millions of dollars.’ I did all that, but what I didn’t ask for is ‘While this success is coming, please bring me happiness.’”

He added, “So I figured out that I didn’t know how to be happy. I didn’t know how to be healthy. I didn’t know how to be whole. So when I figured all that, I said, ‘You know what? It’s time to go. It’s not serving me anymore.’”

Though Roach has also been a judge on the HBO Max reality competition show Legendary, which covered ball culture, this is his first big project since his retirement.

