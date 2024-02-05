Listen Live
Get The Look: Diana Shin And Ashanti Lation Break Down Coco Jones’ Grammys Glam

Coco Jones rocked a winning look. Get the details.

Published on February 5, 2024

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Winners

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Former HelloBeautiful covergirl Coco Jones is now a Grammy Award-winning artist, and we love that for her. The 26-year-old vocal powerhouse took home the “Best R&B Performance” award, and she did it in a gorgeous Celia Krithariot gown featuring a plunging neckline.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jones pulled the elegant look together using L’Oréal Paris products, with hair by Ashanti Lation and makeup by Diana Shin.

Lation matched the classic glamor of the “ICU” singer’s dress with a hairstyle that would highlight her face. “Her hair, swept back into a classic, sophisticated, messy bun, accentuates her graceful neckline and frames her face beautifully, allowing her striking features to shine. This classic hairstyle adds a touch of refined grace, balancing the sparkling allure of her dress with a neat, uncluttered look that keeps all eyes on her radiant presence,” she explained.

Get the details on Coco Jones’ Grammys hair

Coco Jones hair and makeup grammys

Source: L’ORÈAL PARIS / L’ORÈAL PARIS

  • First, wash and condition the hair to start with a clean and fresh canvas.
  • Next, use the L’Oreal Paris’ EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray to detangle the hair followed by the L’Oreal Paris EverPure Weightless Blow Dry Primer to prep and protect her before applying heat.
  • Go in again with the L’Oreal Paris’ EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray as needed, using it as a heat protectant during the straightening process.

Get the details on Coco Jones’ Grammys makeup look

Shin was the talent behind Jones’ beautiful Grammys look. She was also inspired by the classic silhouette of the Celia Krithariot gown.

“I created a bronze glowy glam for Coco Jones at the Grammys using L’Oréal Paris products. I wanted to keep the makeup clean and beautiful to complement her glamour dress,” she said.

Coco Jones hair and makeup grammys

Source: L’ORÈAL PARIS / L’ORÈAL PARIS

Here’s what Shin used to create Jones’ flawless beauty beat for her monumental evening.

SKIN:

  • Bright Reveal 12% [Niacinamide + Amino Sulfonic + Ferulic Acid] Dark Spot Serum
  • Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum

FACE:

EYES:

  • Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Liner in “Brown Denim”
  • Brow Stylist Brow Definer Mechanical Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil in “Brunette” and “Soft Black”

LIP:

  • Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in “Worth it”

Get The Look: Diana Shin And Ashanti Lation Break Down Coco Jones’ Grammys Glam  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

