Madam Returns: Eva Marcille on BET+ All The Queen’s Men Season 3 | Ryan Cameron Uncensored

Marilyn “Madam” DeVille returns! Eva Marcille joins the show to dish about Season 3 of All The Queen’s Men!

Joining from the exact same studio where her radio journey began, she spills about her role as Madam from beginning to now, and what to expect in the future. Unlike many other shows with nightclub-based storylines, viewers—including our very own Big Ray— love the narrative of a strong, black woman in charge.

“I’m scared of you…you’re making me want to give you all my money,” Big Ray laughs.

Eva reveals that although influenced by is Diahann Carroll (specifically her role as Dominique Deveraux in Dynasty-), Marcille looked to men for inspiration for the character.

With many passions and talents, she remains opened to creative possibilities.

“I will never, ever, ever, reduce myself to only one thing… I have learned that when God makes you a creator, there is nothing but creativity in you…wherever my gift is best served, that’s where I go,” -Eva Marcille

We agree with Madam in hoping that All The Queen’s Men it will have “a zillion seasons!”

Don’t miss All The Queen’s Men Season 3 streaming now on BET Plus!

