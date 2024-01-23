Here Are The Black Nominees For The 2024 Academy Awards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Academy Awards Nominations have just hit the airwaves, and some of our favorites are in line to win the coveted golden statue. Awards season began at the top of January with the Creative Art Emmys, Emmys, and Golden Globes, and we saw major wins for Black actors and actresses.

When Issa Rae said, “I’m rooting for everyone Black,” it hit home. There’s no greater joy than to watch our people be honored and recognized in an industry that champions the majority. And while we often watch them get nominated and snubbed, there is pride in having your work acknowledged amongst industry peers.

The Academy Awards (Oscars) air on March 10, and it is known as one of the most prestigious awards for people in the entertainment industry. For some actors, the aspiration is to acquire an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, John Legend, and Whoopi Goldberg are some of the talents with EGOT status.

Colman Domingo received a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor for his role in HBO’s “Euphoria” in 2022. The Academy Awards nomination puts him steps closer to EGOT status.

Awards season always generates lots of emotion. Watching our faves win breeds inspiration, and listening to their acceptance speeches motivates us to keep going, even when we feel like giving up. This year, and every year, we’re rooting for everyone Black! In case you missed it, here are this year’s nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Nominees For The 2024 Academy Awards

Colman Domingo – Best Actor “Rustin”

Jeffrey Wright – Best Actor “American Fiction”

Sterling K. Brown – Best Supporting Actor “American Fiction”

Danielle Brooks – Best Supporting Actress “The Color Purple”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Supporting Actress “The Holdovers”

Adapted Screenplay – “American Fiction”

