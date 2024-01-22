Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara gave birth to her fourth child in December, and this weekend, she treated herself to a well-deserved “Mommys 1st Night Out” for Natalia Bryant’s 21st birthday party. The “Level Up” singer shares a close relationship with the Bryant family, so the turn-up was required for the eldest Bryant daughter’s induction into adulthood.

Ciara serves soft glam at Natalia Bryant’s 21st birthday party

The Color Purple actress took to Instagram to serve face and hair goals in a soft glam look with a few chunky braids that framed her face. She wore a black top with a deep V-neckline, styled with crisscross detailing that tied around her neck that featured a black flower on her collarbone. She partnered the look with a black blazer draped over her shoulders.

Cici kept the glam natural with a nude lip and highlighted her eyes with a soft shadow that brought the entire look together.

The 38-year-old mama wasn’t the only starlet in the room. In a reel posted to Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram page, the star-studded attendees included Russell Wilson, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Aoki Lee Simmons and more.

Ciara proves that sexiness doesn’t stop after motherhood

Ciara is slowly remerging after birthing her fourth child. The singer is no stranger to serving looks, and we can’t wait to see if this latest child reshapes her style. The public was in an uproar when she attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a mesh halter dress designed by Area.

The ensemble sparked a conversation about what’s appropriate for women, particularly mothers and wives, to wear. Fashion is an art, and we don’t subscribe to that kind of noise, and we also don’t police women’s clothing. If anything, Ciara showed us that sexiness doesn’t end after motherhood. With the Grammys right around the corner, we can’t wait to see what Ciara wears to shut down the carpet.

Ciara Stylishly Remerges For Natalia Bryant’s 21st Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com