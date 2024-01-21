Nia Long Proves Her Face Card Never Declines In Latest IG Post

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s anyone whose face card never declines it’s Nia Long, and she’s got the selfies to prove it!

In a stunning Instagram post, the legendary actress showed off her flawless face, glowing skin and long, healthy hair once again as she served effortlessly in a gorgeous selfie. Posted to her page on Saturday, January 20, the beauty looked as pretty as ever as she donned a natural beat, glossy lip and a white oversized t-shirt.

Long gave her fans a slight smirk in the beautiful selfie and simply captioned the post, “Hello .”

Check it out below.

Of course, the internet went into a frenzy over this stunning selfie and flooded Long’s comments with their praises. “GOD TOOK HIS TIMEEEEEE ” wrote one follower while another commented with, ‘”One thing about Nia long is she doesn’t age at all!”

And while fans love to point out the fact that Long’s beauty is timeless, she admitted that the well-intentioned praise can sometimes put a lot of pressure on her. In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Long shared how being called “ageless” can sometimes fuel unrealistic beauty standards for celebrities and women. “I so appreciate the compliment,” the actress explained at the time. “But I have to tell you, there’s so much pressure in this industry to stay beautiful and to stay young. And I’m really not interested in leaning into this idea of perfection.”

She then opened up about how she often finds herself being too hard on herself while making public appearances due to being called “ageless” because she’s “trying to live up to a version of myself that was 20 years ago” but says that she doesn’t try to avoid aging. “I don’t do anti-aging things, or use products because I think I look old or am trying to avoid aging,” she explained. “I use products to stay healthy and to keep healthy, vibrant skin. There’s a difference.”

Whatever Nia Long is doing for her skin and hair care routine, we’ll take two!

Nia Long Proves Her Face Card Never Declines In Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com