GRAMMY® Award Nominated Worship Leader TODD DULANEY TO HOST 7TH ANNUAL SOAR AWARDS

( ROCKFORD, IL) – SOAR Radio, the Award-winning online radio station, has announced the lineup for the seventh annual SOAR Awards television taping. The star-studded event is scheduled for Monday, March 4, 2024, at 7 PM at The Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main Street, Rockford, IL.

This celebration of gospel excellence has secured a major national television partner that will be announced in a few weeks. Multi-award-winning recording artist Todd Dulaney is set to take the stage as the host. The charismatic worship leader is known for his radio hits such as “Victory Belongs to Jesus,” “Your Great Name,” and “The Anthem.” The program will feature performances honoring pioneers from all genres of gospel music.

Marvin Sapp to Receive SOAR Icon Award:

Sapp, a celebrated name in the gospel genre and a multiplatinum-selling artist, has earned 13 Grammy® nominations, 24 Stellar Awards, 2 Soul Train Music Awards, 2 BET Awards, 4 Dove Awards, and numerous other accolades to his credit.

Ricky Dillard to Receive SOAR Award Legend Award:

Known as “The Choir Master,” Ricky Dillard has been a force in gospel music since his debut recording in 1990. A multiple Grammy® and Dove Award nominee, Dillard is known for hits such as “Amazing” and “It Is Well.” His dazzling choir skills can be seen in films such as “A Leap of Faith,” “Leap of Faith,” and “The Color Purple.”

Kim Burrell to Receive SOAR Industry Impact Award:

Kim Burrell is recognized for her vocal dynamism and technique. She is equally known for her high-profile collaborations with mainstream artists such as Missy Elliott, R. Kelly, Harry Connick Jr., Stevie Wonder, and Wynton Marsalis.

Travis Greene to Receive SOAR Luminary Award:

Travis Greene is a Grammy®-nominated gospel singer, songwriter, and pastor. He’s enjoyed success on both sides of the Christian and Gospel industry with hits such as “Intentional,” “Made A Way,” and “Good and Loved.”

The evening will feature dynamic performances and appearances by a lineup that includes Jekalyn Carr, Mali Music, Lena Byrd Miles, Brian Courtney Wilson, Anita Wilson, Gene Moore, Maranda Curtis, Todd Galberth, and more. Phillip Feaster, renowned for his work with Fred Hammond and VaShawn Mitchell, will serve as the music director. Tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.com or https://coronadopac.org.

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Worship Leader TODD DULANEY TO HOST 7TH ANNUAL SOAR AWARDS was originally published on praiserichmond.com