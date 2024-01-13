Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It seems TikTok is planning to address bootlegging. The company has reportedly asked LVMH for help on how to avoid fakes being sold on the app.

Hypebeast is reporting that TikTok is strategizing on how to combat bootlegging. According to Bloomberg News the social media giant is in discussion with the luxury goods conglomerate. Senior Vice President of Global Omni-Marketing Toto Haba confirmed with the news site that the two parties are working together to provide users an “elevated shopping experience”. If true the initiative could help advance the app’s brand identity and earn more trust consumers. “It’s important for us to guard our IP” Haba said. “TikTok and ByteDance seem much more willing to talk with us on that and set the right guardrails.”

TikTok Shop has become a go to for buyers looking to purchase counterfeit luxury products. So much so the Better Business Bureau have urged buyers to beware. “Consumers should vigilantly follow online shopping safety tips when using TikTok Shop,” BBB President and CEO Steve Bernas said in a press release. “With any new service comes the potential for scams, especially with online shopping, where it could be difficult to verify a seller’s identity or vet their background” he added.

LVMH is home to brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hennessy, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Loewe, Loro Piana, Kenzo, Celine, Sephora, Princess Yachts, TAG Heuer, and Bulgari.

TikTok Reportedly Working With LVMH To Limit Bootleg Sales On App was originally published on hiphopwired.com