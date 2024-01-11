Teyana Taylor Lights Up The ‘Tamron Hall Show’ In A $1,190 Attico Dress

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it to Teyana Taylor to heat the Tamron Hall show up with her hot fashion sense. The multihyphenate appeared on the popular talk show, rocking a form-fitting $1,190 Attico dress that accentuated her perfect curves.

We will never tire of Teyana Taylor’s versatile swag. The Harlem native started the second week of the new year off with a fashionable bang, visiting the Tamron Hall show in a striking animal-print bodycon designer dress we need in our closets. The frock featured a turtleneck and hit right at the ankles. The artist paired the stylish get-up with a black leather trench coat and Schiaparelli Tromp L’œil heels. She complemented her outfit with bold gold jewelry and gold stiletto-shaped nails and wore her fire red hair in a closely cropped ‘do that framed her striking facial features.

Teyana Taylor Slays On The Tamron Hall Show

During her Tamron Hall interview, the mother-of-two discussed her recent movie role, her love for her children, and shared an emotional moment about the support she has received from other Black women in the film industry.

We are still in the single digit days of January, and Taylor has already served up slays that can’t be denied. From her Tokyo Jamess Book of Clarence movie premier all black zipper look to her oversized Marc Jacobs Good Morning America regalia, the songstress hasn’t missed a beat. And judging from her hot fashions, this year is going to be a chic and successful one for our girl.

Keep ’em coming Tey!!

