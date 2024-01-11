Here’s How To Watch Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour For Free

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you missed Doja Cat’s latest stadium tour last year, Meta Quest’s Music Valley invites you front row to experience the dynamic pop star from the comfort of your own home. Read more about this brand new music experience inside.

Doja Cat is about to make her VR premier. Filmed at the sold-out Detroit stop of her debut arena tour, Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR will air in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley this month.

The VR experience was directed and produced by The Diamond Bros. Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR gives you a front-row seat as Doja Cat performs her hits, including “Paint The Town Red,” “Agora Hills,” “Woman,” and more. Add in pyrotechnics, a full band, and a gigantic spider, and you’ve got a thrilling spectacle that brings the energy and intensity of the live show home to roost.

“Doja Cat’s dynamic performance and stage design seemed almost purpose-built for VR,” says The Diamond Bros Director and Executive Producer Josh Diamond. “Between the immersive show direction and unique triangular stage, we couldn’t wait to capture it. We are beyond excited to have collaborated with Doja Cat and Meta on creating this unforgettable experience.”

Set in a virtual desert oasis, Music Valley features a larger-than-life mainstage screen and continues to provide a unique and immersive way to see brand new concerts from your favorite artists in the most intimate of settings – your home. From Jung Kook to Victoria Monèt to Jack Harlow, Music Valley is quickly becoming go-to festival experience arena for chart-toppers and showstoppers.

You can dive into this experience on the brand new Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and Meta Quest 2, for free.

“Bringing The Scarlet Tour to life was an amazing experience for me,” says Doja Cat. “Taking it from an idea to real life and sharing that with my fans at arenas was surreal and rewarding. To now be able to share the live show through VR with Meta and The Diamond Bros for Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR is a perfect way for fans who did not get to come to a show to feel like they did. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have created.”

Be sure to catch Doja Cat in Meta Quest’s Music Valley Jan. 20 at 5:00 pm PT. Be sure to RSVP here to get reminders about this can’t-miss free event.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Here’s How To Watch Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour For Free was originally published on globalgrind.com