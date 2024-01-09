Megan Thee Stallion Serves Body In A Purple Mermaid See-Through Gown At The ‘Mean Girls’ Premiere

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not our fault we are in love with Megan Thee Stallion‘s see-through gown worn to the New York City ‘Mean Girls’ premiere on January 8. Meg looked sexy, feminine, and drop-dead gorgeous.

“The Black Regina George,” she exclaimed while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the event’s carpet. “They had to come get me, so I am here!” Megan joked with ET.

The 28-year-old rapper was all smiles in a stunning custom purple gown by Natalia Barzilai and Julian Mendez (House of JMC). The bright camera lights bounced off the iridescent colors of Megan’s dress, showing purple, blue, pink, and white. As she posed, the Hot Girl Coach oozed body goals and reminded us to check in on our New Year’s fitness resolutions.

The new Planet Fitness ambassador matched her playful, whimsy gown with a glamorous platinum, ashe blonde unit and popping makeup. Her hair flowed in big, romantic curls, styled in a side part by Kellon Deryck. And, Megan’s makeup glowed with purple shadow, dramatic lashes, and pink gloss. Eric Archibald styled Megan for the premiere event.

See outfit details on Megan’s ‘Mean Girls’ look we love.

Megan The Stallion is the ‘Black Regina George’

Megan dropped her latest rap track and video, “Not My Fault,” just a few days before the in-person premiere on January 6. The music clip also features Reneé Rapp, who plays ‘Regina George’ in the film. Megan and Renee play back and forth with the Regina George persona, giving fans of the movie multiple times to play along.

Throughout the video, Megan is pretty in pink, white, and purple preppy outfits and bombshell blonde hair. She stands out in movie costume favorites such as short plaid miniskirts, fabulous furry hats, sexy tank tops, and soft loungewear sets.

Excited about the film, the “Black Regina George” dropped promo pictures from the video on Instagram in December 2023. See one carousel post below.

‘Mean Girls’ hits theaters everywhere on Friday, January 12.

Megan Thee Stallion Serves Body In A Purple Mermaid See-Through Gown At The ‘Mean Girls’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com